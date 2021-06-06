Locally: CC Spokane collects more than 50 Northwest Athletic Conference Track & Field All-America honors

From staff and news services

Community Colleges of Spokane athletes, led by women’s sophomore sprinter Alma Manzo from Connell, collected more than 50 Northwest Athletic Conference Track & Field All-America honors for 2021.

Although there was no conference championship meet because of the coronavirus pandemic, there were weekly meets, and the NWAC Track and Field Sports Committee decided it would recognize as conference All-Americans those listed in the top three in each individual event and relay following the season.

Manzo was honored in seven events – five individual, including two at No. 1, and two relays – and women’s freshman distance runner Tressa Wood and men’s freshman thrower Bradley Fillis were recognized in three individual events each.

All-Americans:

Women: Manzo, 100, 200, 400, long jump, triple jump; Julian Vaughan, freshman, 400; Wood, 1,500, 5,000, 10,000; McKenzie Fletcher, sophomore, 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles; Kaiten Fisher, fr., 400 hurdles; Lainey Johnson, so., heptathlon; 4x100 relay (Fletcher, Johnson, Jadyn Schulte, Manzo); 4x400 relay (Fletcher, Johnson, Fisher, Manzo).

Men: Jake Schnatter, fr., 200; Jon Watkins, fr., 400; Johan Correa, fr., 800, 1,500; Travis Hicks, fr., 800; Issak Chol, fr., 1,500; Anthony Carlascio, fr., 1,500, 3,000 steeplechase; Giovanni Raskell, fr., 5,000, 10,000; Gideon Swanson, fr., 10,000; Harlon Stuits, so., 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles; Jabriel Davis, fr., high jump; Jaxon Nichols, so., HJ; John Grieshaber, so., pole vault; TJ Lynch, so., PV; Fillis, shot put, discus, hammer; Aster Dotson, so., javelin; Joey Woodland, fr., javelin; 4x100 relay (Watkins, Demitrius Alford, Stuits, Schnatter); 4x400 relay (Watkins, Alford, Stuits, Correa).

Basketball

Lakeria Crowder, an assistant women’s basketball coach at Division II LeMoyne Owen College in Memphis, Tennessee, the last four seasons, has been hired as a women’s basketball assistant at Whitworth University, Pirates head women’s coach Joial Griffith announced.

Crowder replaces Jessica Kramer, who left to become head women’s coach at Community Colleges of Spokane.

During her four years at LeMoyne Owen, Crowder served as the top assistant, overseeing both offensive and defensive game plans at different points in her tenure, and was also the team’s recruiting coordinator.

“Lakeria is a competitor, tireless worker, knowledgeable and passionate, not only in player development, but in people and leadership development,” Griffith is quoted in a school release.

College scene

Whitworth junior Jaxsen Sweum, who started all season in right field, was named to the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division III All-West Region baseball second team.

Sweum batted .346 during the regular season and led the Pirates in home runs (10), RBIs (43) and slugging (.639). He was one of two Pirates to appear in all 39 regular-season games. In the Northwest Conference tournament, he was 2 for 6 with a home run.

• Two infielders from Coeur d’Alene, Kylie Smith, a senior from Coeur d’Alene HS and Haley Loffer, a junior from Lake City HS, played key roles for College of Idaho that finished third in the NAIA Softball World Series last week in Columbus, Georgia.

Smith, who had two hits for the Yotes in a 9-0 loss to eventual national champion Southern Oregon in the third-place game, batted .319 for the season with 47 runs and 36 RBI. Loffer batted .359 with 68 runs, 34 RBIs and shared the team lead in stolen bases with 28 in 32 attempts.

College of Idaho started the World Series with two wins, including 6-4 over No. 1 ranked Southern Oregon, before losing to Cascade Collegiate Conference rivals Oregon Tech (4-1 in the winners’ bracket final) and Southern Oregon, to end a 44-19 season. Southern Oregon beat Oregon Tech twice for a second straight national title and cap a 1-2-3 CCC finish.

• Another honor for Scout Cai, the Seattle Pacific senior who placed 13th in the women’s pole vault at the 2021 NCAA Division II Track & Field Championships. The Colfax product, the No. 2 ranked pole vaulter in the West, was named Division II All-West Region by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

• Pacific Lutheran’s five-time Northwest Conference champion women’s rowing team that includes two area athletes had its highest finish since 2016 when it placed fifth in the NCAA Division III Championships May 29 in Sarasota, Florida.

With Elizabeth Horner, a junior from Mt. Spokane, and Hannah Beach, a senior from Rosalia, aboard, the Lutes’ first varsity eight won the Petite Final by 13 seconds over the 2,000-meter course. PLU’s second varsity eight, which includes Corrie Grieves, a sophomore from Mead, was runner-up in its Petite Final and was sixth overall.

• Washington State’s 9-1 baseball win over Washington on May 29 in Pullman clinched the 2020-21 Boeing Apple Cup Series championship for the Cougars, who outscored the Huskies 190-185 in the all-sport competition inaugurated prior to the 2018-19 school year.

Women’s basketball earned a department-best 60 points for the Cougars with a sweep of the Huskies, baseball earned 50 and men’s basketball 45 for a series split. Soccer, tennis and track and field added 10 points each and rowing five points. There was no football or volleyball because of COVID-19.

Washington won the inaugural Boeing Apple Cup Series, an expansion of the schools’ annual Apple Cup football game. The second series in 2019-20 was canceled because of COVID-19.

• Three Eastern Washington Eagles and three Idaho Vandals were named to 2020-21 Spring FCS All-America football teams by the Phil Steele publication, in collaboration with draftscout.com.

Eastern quarterback Eric Barriere was the publication’s Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team selection. He was named to six All-America and three POY lists this spring, and was joined on the Steele first team by Eagles offensive lineman Tristen Taylor and Idaho linebacker Tre Walker, who earned his fifth postseason honor.

The second team includes EWU wide receiver Talolo Limu-Jones. Vandals fullback Logan Kendall (Cheney) and punter Cade Coffey (Lakeland of Rathdrum) were named to the third team. It’s Coffey’s fourth award of the spring.

• Awards to repeat winners and the entire team highlighted the Eastern football team’s special postseason honors.

Repeating were Barriere, the Offensive MVP, and sophomore kicker Seth Harrison (Coeur d’Alene HS), the Special Teams MVP, for a second straight season. Junior safety Anthany Smith was the Defensive MVP. Scout Team awards went to freshmen, quarterback Trey Turner (offense) and linebacker Ahmani Williams (defense).

Senior linebacker Ty Graham (Cheney) received the Pat Roberts Award for academic and athletic excellence and the entire team was recognized as the Golden EKG (Eagle Kind of Guy) recipient for its resilience during the coronavirus pandemic-impacted season.

Hockey

Spokane Chiefs captain Eli Zummack was named the Western Hockey League U.S. Division Most Sportsmanlike Player following a vote of general managers and head coaches.

The 21-year-old forward collected only four penalty minutes in 21 games while leading the team in assists (13) and short-handed goals (two) and finishing second in points (22).

Other division award winners:

Dustin Wolf, Everett, Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year, 18-3-0-0 record, 1.80 GAA, .940 save percentage; Nick Cicek, Portland, Defenseman of the Year, career highs in goals, assists and points (5-16-21), led division defensemen in scoring; Thomas Milic, Seattle goalie, Rookie of the Year, 5-4-0-0 record, 2.74 GAA, .913 save percentage; Mason Mannek, Portland, Scholastic Player of the Year, 4.0 GPA at Clackamas Community College; Cole Fonstad and Gage Goncalves, Everett forwards, Top Scorer, both had a division-high 34 points.

Division winners are eligible for the overall WHL Awards that will be announced this week.

• The Chiefs, who have the first pick in the 2021 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft on Dec. 9, will pick 16th and 29th in the two-round U.S. Priority Draft the day before.

Players eligible for the U.S. Priority Draft are born in 2006 from Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The Prospects Draft, formerly known as the Bantam Draft, also will include 2006-born players from the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan and the Northwest and Yukon territories.