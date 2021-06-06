The Dirt: Building permit filed for Papillon South tower in downtown Spokane

Selkirk Development LLC is moving forward with building its $80 million, two-tower Papillon project on Spokane’s North Bank.

Selkirk Development filed a building permit application with the city last week to construct Papillon South, a six-story, 38,200-square-foot tower at 531 S. Cataldo Ave.

The project is part of a larger development that will consist of Papillon North, a 12-story high-rise with a parking podium, and the existing Papillon building at 908 N. Howard St.

When complete, the project will have more than 300,000 square feet of mixed-use space.

Renovations began on the historic Park Center building in 2019 to transform it into the Papillon building, which will offer restaurant, retail and office space.

The city issued a separate permit for renovations in May 2020 to make way for the Papillon building’s first tenant, the Outsider restaurant. Ian Wingate, executive chef of the Wandering Table, applied for liquor and business licenses for the restaurant in November 2019.

The building permit has not progressed past the inspection phase.

Selkirk Development, founded in 2007 and led by Sheldon Jackson, is a boutique urban development and management company specializing in the redevelopment of rare properties, according to its website.

The Papillon development is slated for completion in 2024.

Purgatory Craft Beer & Whiskey coming

A California-based craft beer and whiskey bar is expanding to the state with a location in downtown Spokane.

Colbert-based contractor Kilgore Construction Inc. has filed a building permit application with the city to remodel the former Chronic Tacos space at 524 W. Main Ave. into Purgatory Craft Beer & Whiskey.

Purgatory Craft Beer & Whiskey was founded by Kevin Cox in 2017. The company’s one location is in Tracy, California. The restaurant offers a variety of whiskey and craft beer, and includes burgers, brisket sliders, pork belly tacos, wings and salads, according to its website.

The restaurant has indicated on its website it is scouting for other locations for potential growth.

Cox did not respond to a request for comment on the Spokane restaurant.

Townhouses planned on West Plains

A new townhouse development could be coming to the West Plains.

Jensen Real Estate Investors Inc. filed a comprehensive plan amendment with Spokane County to change zoning of a more than 2-acre site from light industrial to medium density residential to make way for townhouses at 9907 W. Aero Road.

The development will consist of 24 units with 60 parking spaces, according to an environmental review for the project.

The Spokane County Planning Commission is having a public meeting for the zoning change at 9 a.m. June 17.

The project is slated to begin this spring, according to the environmental review.