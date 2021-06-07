The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 50° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Spokane

100 years ago in Spokane: Top Prohibition agent fined for drunkenness

S.S. Murphy, the former chief Prohibition agent in Spokane, was found guilty of drunkenness over his protestations on this day 100 years ago. Murphy was fined $20. (S-R archives)
S.S. Murphy, the former chief Prohibition agent in Spokane, was found guilty of drunkenness over his protestations on this day 100 years ago. Murphy was fined $20. (S-R archives)
By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review
S.S. Murphy, the former chief Prohibition agent in Spokane, was found guilty of drunkenness over his protestations on this day 100 years ago. Murphy was fined $20. (S-R archives)
S.S. Murphy, the former chief Prohibition agent in Spokane, was found guilty of drunkenness over his protestations on this day 100 years ago. Murphy was fined $20. (S-R archives)

S.S. Murphy, the chief federal Prohibition officer in Spokane, was convicted on a drunkenness charge and fined $20.

Murphy claimed that he “did not drink enough to make anyone drunk and am convinced that I was not drunk.”

However, several witnesses begged to differ and testified that Murphy had been “very drunk.” The judge agreed.

From the outdoors beat: Two “girl hikers” strode into Spokane as part of a yearlong quest to live a “rigorous outdoor life.”

Bama Clark said that a year earlier she had been given two months to live by doctors, apparently because of tuberculosis. So she and her sister Mae decided to hike and work their way around the West, starting from their hometown of Pueblo, Colorado.

“We always carry our blankets and sleep wherever night overtakes us,” said Bama. “We have had little trouble in finding work in most places.”

She said they have done “newspaper work, detective work, clerked in stores, washed dishes, done housework, dug spuds, picked fruit, cooked” and done odd jobs.

They kept their “good clothes” in their packs for wearing at work, but on the roads and trails they put on hiking clothes, which the Spokane Daily Chronicle described as “men’s khaki clothing.”

The only serious problem they encountered was in Centralia when “some Wobs” (Wobblies) stole their bedding and Bama’s trousers. She had to go shopping the next day before she could continue.

They were now headed for Hood River to pick berries. Then they were planning to trek to Portland, Los Angeles, and “then possibly back home.”

How was Bama’s health?

“I have never felt better in my life,” she said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Spokane