The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 64° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Police: 4 people fatally shot in home in Portland, Oregon

UPDATED: Mon., June 7, 2021

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot over the weekend at a home in the city.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the home at about 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the southeastern part of the city and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

The investigation is continuing and autopsies will be performed, according to police.

No other information about the shooting was immediately made public.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Pacific NW