Police: 4 people fatally shot in home in Portland, Oregon
UPDATED: Mon., June 7, 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot over the weekend at a home in the city.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the home at about 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the southeastern part of the city and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.
The investigation is continuing and autopsies will be performed, according to police.
No other information about the shooting was immediately made public.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.