Police investigate after man found with life threatening injuries at Spokane Intermodal Center
UPDATED: Mon., June 7, 2021
A man was found with life-threatening injuries at the Spokane Intermodal Center Monday morning, police said.
The man, who police did not identify, was taken to the hospital to be treated, said Julie Humphreys with the Spokane Police Department.
Detectives are investigating the “substantial assault” but more details were not available Monday afternoon.
Police had not arrested a suspect as of mid-day Monday.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.