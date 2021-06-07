The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police investigate after man found with life threatening injuries at Spokane Intermodal Center

UPDATED: Mon., June 7, 2021

The Spokane Intermodal Center was the scene of an assault on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Tyler Tjomsland/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A man was found with life-threatening injuries at the Spokane Intermodal Center Monday morning, police said. 

The man, who police did not identify, was taken to the hospital to be treated, said Julie Humphreys with the Spokane Police Department. 

Detectives are investigating the “substantial assault” but more details were not available Monday afternoon.

Police had not arrested a suspect as of mid-day Monday. 

