Salvation Army homeless shelter getting remodeled in part with CARES Act money

The Salvation Army homeless shelter on Mission Avenue in Spokane is getting a new roof and a remodeled basement thanks in part to CARES Act money.

On Tuesday, Spokane County commissioners said they’re sending $287,000 of federal coronavirus assistance money to the Salvation Army.

Brian Pickering, the Salvation Army’s director of development and communications in Spokane, said the money will pay part of the cost of the improvements, which will cost $1.8 million in total. A handful of government entities and other agencies will help cover the cost.

The CARES money is a godsend, Spokane Salvation Army Maj. Ken Perine said. The new roof is desperately needed.

“It’s just old. It’s got two roofs on it already,” Perine said.

He added that without the CARES funding the new roof “would have been still needed, it just wouldn’t have happened.”

The basement improvements are important for the city’s overall shelter capacity.

The Mission Avenue building will soon become an “intensive bridge” facility instead of a night-by-night shelter. That means people will stay there after they’ve been referred by other agencies and shelters. People staying at the Mission Avenue building must be working to find stable housing and will only live there for about 90 days.

The remodeled basement will serve as a “flexible” space, Perine said. The basement will have 40 to 50 beds available in the event other shelters are full.

Remodeling on the facility is set to start in July. Perine said he hopes construction wraps in October.