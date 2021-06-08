Six adventure films following in Indiana Jones’ footsteps include ‘Mummy,’ ‘Tomb Raider’

If you’ve made it through the Indiana Jones series, but you’re still hoping to watch a few more action films about archaeology and adventure, here’s a shortlist to get you started.

The Lost City of Z (2016)

Based on David Grann’s 2009 book of the same name, “The Lost City of Z” recounts real events in the life of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam). Sent to South America by the British Royal Geographical Society, Fawcett hopes to help settle a border dispute – primarily concerning the region’s lucrative rubber trade – between Brazil and Bolivia.

But during his surveying, much of which takes him through the Amazon rainforest, Fawcett learns that the jungle may be hiding much more than rubber. The cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller and Tom Holland. “The Lost City of Z” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Mummy (1999)

In 1290 B.C., Pharaoh Seti I is murdered by his mistress, Anck-su-namun, and her lover, the high priest Imhotep. Fearing discovery, but believing Imhotep will be able to resurrect her, Anck-su-namun turns the blade on herself. But before Imhotep and his priests can complete the ritual, Pharaoh’s guards, the Medjai, arrest the conspirators and sentence them to death by burial.

Centuries later, an ancient curse is unleashed when rival groups of British and American archaeologists led by Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz) and Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) stumble upon Imhotep’s tomb. “The Mummy” is available on HBO Max.

National Treasure (2004)

Historian and amateur cryptologist Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) has spent his entire adult life searching for the Knights Templar Treasure. On an expedition to the Arctic, a clue buried in the hull of a lost ship points Gates and his team back to the U.S. capital. The next clue, they believe, is written on the back of the Declaration of Independence.

In other words, the only chance they have of continuing the quest will involve stealing a piece of American history. Gates and his technologically savvy sidekick Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) aren’t willing to go through with it.

But when their co-expeditor Ian Howe (Sean Bean) double-crosses them and decides to go for it anyway, they resolve to steal the thing first, find the clue and, hopefully, the treasure it promises. “National Treasure” is available on Disney+.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)

Following the events of the first film, we find that Ben Gates isn’t the only one with a family history tied to a secret society. Mitch Wilkinson (Ed Harris), a descendent of John Wilkes Booth, publicly presents Gates with missing pages from Booth’s diary, allegedly minimizing his involvement in the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

The evidence seems to show that Gates’ ancestor, Thomas Gates, was the real architect of the plan. Unconvinced, Gates realizes his only chance at proving his great-great-grandfather’s innocence will be to follow the clues to the end. “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” is available on Disney+.

Tomb Raider (2001)

Based on the video game series of the same name, “Tomb Raider” follows explorer and archaeologist Lara Croft (Angelina Jolie) as she attempts to prevent a mysterious cabal from locating the remaining pieces of a powerful and dangerous artifact known as the Triangle. Jolie’s real-life father, Jon Voight, and Daniel “007” Craig co-star. “Tomb Raider” is available on Hulu.

Tomb Raider (2018)

Years after her father’s disappearance, heiress Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) has rejected the privilege that her family fortune would otherwise have provided, choosing to make a living on her own. Lara seems almost ready to accept her inheritance and declare her father dead.

But when a mysterious gift prompts her to visit her family estate, a series of clues convinces her that her only hope of finding her father, alive or dead, will be to follow in his footsteps. “Tomb Raider” is available on Hulu.