Spokane Indians pregame: Michael Toglia brings power stroke into series with Vancouver
UPDATED: Tue., June 8, 2021
The Spokane Indians (13-17) host the Vancouver Canadians (17-13) in the first of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Starters
Indians: LHP Helcris Olivarez (1-4, 4.50 ERA). Olivarez put together his best start of the season the last time out, going five innings and allowing just one run. He struck out a season-high seven batters and picked up his first win of the year.
Dust Devils: RHP Sean Wymer (0-2, 8.24 ERA). The Blue Jays’ 2018 fourth-round pick has been inconsistent. In his first start and last start, he gave up a combined 13 runs in 5 2/3 innings. In his other three outings, he gave up just five runs in 14 innings (3.21 ERA).
Player to watch
1B Michael Toglia. The former UCLA Bruin was in a bit of a power slump heading into Sunday, with his last homer on May 21. The Rockies’ 2019 first-round pick launched two long balls against Tri-City to regain the league lead with eight homers. His 20 RBIs rank second.
Lineup
1) Collins-LF
2) Schunk-3B
3) Doyle-CF
4) MacIver-C
5) Toglia-1B
6) Datres-DH
7) Stovall 2B
8) Morgan-RF
9) Blomgren-SS
Weather
First pitch – Mostly sunny, 73. Final out – Partly cloudy, 61.
Last game
Michael Toglia homered twice to retake the league lead, driving in three, and the Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-3 in the finale of a six-game High-A West series at Avista Stadium on Sunday.
Brenton Doyle added a solo homer and two-run single for the Indians. Spokane stole eight bases, led by Aaron Schunk and Jack Blomgren with two apiece.
Indians starter Nick Bush (2-1) gave up three earned runs on seven hits and a walk with nine strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.
