Spokane Indians pregame: Michael Toglia brings power stroke into series with Vancouver

The Spokane Indians (13-17) host the Vancouver Canadians (17-13) in the first of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Starters

Indians: LHP Helcris Olivarez (1-4, 4.50 ERA). Olivarez put together his best start of the season the last time out, going five innings and allowing just one run. He struck out a season-high seven batters and picked up his first win of the year.

Dust Devils: RHP Sean Wymer (0-2, 8.24 ERA). The Blue Jays’ 2018 fourth-round pick has been inconsistent. In his first start and last start, he gave up a combined 13 runs in 5 2/3 innings. In his other three outings, he gave up just five runs in 14 innings (3.21 ERA).

Player to watch

1B Michael Toglia. The former UCLA Bruin was in a bit of a power slump heading into Sunday, with his last homer on May 21. The Rockies’ 2019 first-round pick launched two long balls against Tri-City to regain the league lead with eight homers. His 20 RBIs rank second.

Lineup

1) Collins-LF

2) Schunk-3B

3) Doyle-CF

4) MacIver-C

5) Toglia-1B

6) Datres-DH

7) Stovall 2B

8) Morgan-RF

9) Blomgren-SS

Weather

First pitch – Mostly sunny, 73. Final out – Partly cloudy, 61.

Last game

Michael Toglia homered twice to retake the league lead, driving in three, and the Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-3 in the finale of a six-game High-A West series at Avista Stadium on Sunday.

Brenton Doyle added a solo homer and two-run single for the Indians. Spokane stole eight bases, led by Aaron Schunk and Jack Blomgren with two apiece.

Indians starter Nick Bush (2-1) gave up three earned runs on seven hits and a walk with nine strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.