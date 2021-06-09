Big Sky Conference, ESPN agree to ‘landmark’ media rights deal

More than 600 Big Sky Conference sporting events, including Eastern Washington and Idaho games, will be primarily streamed on ESPN beginning this summer, the league announced Wednesday.

The Big Sky and ESPN agreed to a multiplatform, multiyear deal that will allow viewers to watch games on the internet and subscription-based ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

The Eagles, Vandals and other Big Sky Conference members sports had previously been streamed on Pluto TV, a free service.

Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill believes the partnership will help increase the league’s visibility to a national audience.

“This landmark agreement for the Big Sky and our membership rightfully aligns the nation’s preeminent FCS conference with the strongest media brand in sports,” Wistrcill said in a release.

ESPNU will televise two football games each year, in addition to a regular season men’s basketball game. The championship games for the Big Sky men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will continue to be aired on ESPN Networks.

The annual Big Sky Conference Football Kickoff in July will also be streamed on ESPN+.