Big Sky Conference, ESPN agree to ‘landmark’ media rights deal
UPDATED: Wed., June 9, 2021
More than 600 Big Sky Conference sporting events, including Eastern Washington and Idaho games, will be primarily streamed on ESPN beginning this summer, the league announced Wednesday.
The Big Sky and ESPN agreed to a multiplatform, multiyear deal that will allow viewers to watch games on the internet and subscription-based ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
The Eagles, Vandals and other Big Sky Conference members sports had previously been streamed on Pluto TV, a free service.
Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill believes the partnership will help increase the league’s visibility to a national audience.
“This landmark agreement for the Big Sky and our membership rightfully aligns the nation’s preeminent FCS conference with the strongest media brand in sports,” Wistrcill said in a release.
ESPNU will televise two football games each year, in addition to a regular season men’s basketball game. The championship games for the Big Sky men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will continue to be aired on ESPN Networks.
The annual Big Sky Conference Football Kickoff in July will also be streamed on ESPN+.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.