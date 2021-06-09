Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert named WCC All-Academic for third time

Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert was named to the West Coast Conference All-Academic team for the third time in his decorated career.

Kispert, who had a 3.79 grade-point average while pursuing his master’s degree in business administration, was named a first-team Academic All-American two weeks ago. He had a 3.49 GPA as an undergrad.

Kispert was a consensus first-team All-American after averaging 18.6 points and 5.0 rebounds last season. He was named the WCC Player of the Year and won the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. The 6-foot-7 Kispert is projected as a first-round pick in most NBA mock drafts.

Kispert was the only three-time selection on the 10-member WCC All-Academic team. BYU’s Connor Harding, Loyola Marymount’s Mattias Markusson and Tommy Kuhse of Saint Mary’s were honored for the second time. Four San Francisco players were named to the team.

Seven GU women honored

Gonzaga seniors Jill Townsend and Jenn Wirth earned WCC All-Academic team honors, while five other Bulldogs were named honorable mentions.

Those named honorable mention were: Louise Forsyth, Kaylynne Truong, Anamaria Virjoghe, Cierra Walker and LeeAnne Wirth.

Pacific, San Diego and San Francisco each had six honored.