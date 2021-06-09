Greater Spokane League goes outdoors to determine wrestling champions

The Greater Spokane League usually fills the winner’s podium at the state wrestling tournaments. This year would have been no exception – except that the pandemic eliminated Mat Classic 2021.

But that didn’t stop GSL organizers from pulling off a pair of championship tournaments at Union Stadium on Wednesday. Despite some early morning showers, things went off without a hitch for the outdoor event.

“Mother Nature helped out and we were able to get started on time,” Mead coach Phil McLean said.

The league ran separate 16-wrestler tournaments for 4A/3A and 2A in 14 weight brackets seeded by last year’s state and regional placings. Some brackets didn’t quite fill.

Mead ran away with the 4A/3A team title with 308.5 points, outdistancing University (240) and Mt. Spokane (184).

Mead had three individual champions – Ryan Clark (183 pounds), Johnny Mason (152) and Jakob Connors (220).

“We’re a deep team and that really helps in a tournament,” McLean said.

In 2A, Othello (308.5) topped Rogers (174) and East Valley (159.5).

Five former state champs took home 2021 GSL titles – North Central’s Steven Zaragoza (106) and Kenndyl Mobley (132), Gonzaga Prep’s Q’Veli Quintanilla (145) and Shadle Park’s Zach Lopez (120) and Juan Escobar (170).

“Everyone pitched in, coaches, administrators, wrestlers to move mats around and get things cleaned up and ready to go,” McLean said.

“This was a great event for the athletes and the wrestling community. The wrestling community here in Spokane is tight-knit – everyone knows each other, wrestles each other. So it was good to see everyone competing, but in a friendly environment.”

For full results visit NWPrepsNow.com.