Man on electric scooter dies after being hit by semi-truck
UPDATED: Wed., June 9, 2021
Associated Press
KENT, Wash. – Authorities are investigating a fatal collision Tuesday afternoon involving a man on an electric scooter who was struck by a semi-truck in Kent.
Officers were called for an accident involving a semi-truck and a man on an electric scooter at Washington Ave North and West Meeker Street just after 2:15 p.m., KOMO-TV reported.
Emergency crews said the man in his 50s was speaking after the accident, but he died of his injuries.
Witnesses said the man on the scooter was weaving in and out of traffic when he did not see the semi-truck making a right turn onto Washington Avenue South from West Meeker Street. The semi-truck driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.