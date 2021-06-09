NCAA track and field championships: Gonzaga’s James Mwaura ninth in 10,000

From staff reports

Gonzaga sophomore distance runner James Mwaura finished ninth in the men’s 10,000-meter finals at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships Wednesday in Eugene.

Mwaura finished in 27 minutes, 50.44 seconds – a personal best – topping former Mt. Spokane and current Colorado standout John Dressel, who finished 12th in 28:03.87.

Mwaura will compete in Friday’s 5,000 final at Hayward Field.

His 10,000 time is also a qualifying mark for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Dressel, a senior, was competing in his second outdoor 10,000 final. He finished 10th in 2019.

Tulsa senior Patrick Dever set a meet record with a time of 27:41.87.

Idaho’s Short sixth in shot put: Idaho senior Zack Short finished sixth in the men’s shot put to earn first-team All-American honors.

Short, who had failed to advance past the West Regional in 2018 and 2019, marked a throw of 64 feet, 8 inches on the second of his six attempts.

Arizona State’s Turner Washington won the event with a mark of 69-2¾.

Thursday’s finalists: Morgan Fossen (women’s pole vault), Eastern Washington.