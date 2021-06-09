NCAA track and field championships: Gonzaga’s James Mwaura ninth in 10,000
UPDATED: Wed., June 9, 2021
Gonzaga sophomore distance runner James Mwaura finished ninth in the men’s 10,000-meter finals at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships Wednesday in Eugene.
Mwaura finished in 27 minutes, 50.44 seconds – a personal best – topping former Mt. Spokane and current Colorado standout John Dressel, who finished 12th in 28:03.87.
Mwaura will compete in Friday’s 5,000 final at Hayward Field.
His 10,000 time is also a qualifying mark for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Dressel, a senior, was competing in his second outdoor 10,000 final. He finished 10th in 2019.
Tulsa senior Patrick Dever set a meet record with a time of 27:41.87.
Idaho’s Short sixth in shot put: Idaho senior Zack Short finished sixth in the men’s shot put to earn first-team All-American honors.
Short, who had failed to advance past the West Regional in 2018 and 2019, marked a throw of 64 feet, 8 inches on the second of his six attempts.
Arizona State’s Turner Washington won the event with a mark of 69-2¾.
Thursday’s finalists: Morgan Fossen (women’s pole vault), Eastern Washington.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.