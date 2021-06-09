The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 70° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Area sports

NCAA track and field championships: Gonzaga’s James Mwaura ninth in 10,000

UPDATED: Wed., June 9, 2021

James Mwaura, right, ran the fastest 5,000-meter time in Gonzaga history at the Oregon Relays in April. Mwaura qualified for the NCAA regionals in both the 5,000 and 10,000. (Courtesy of Gonzaga athletics)
James Mwaura, right, ran the fastest 5,000-meter time in Gonzaga history at the Oregon Relays in April. Mwaura qualified for the NCAA regionals in both the 5,000 and 10,000. (Courtesy of Gonzaga athletics)
From staff reports

Gonzaga sophomore distance runner James Mwaura finished ninth in the men’s 10,000-meter finals at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships Wednesday in Eugene.

Mwaura finished in 27 minutes, 50.44 seconds – a personal best – topping former Mt. Spokane and current Colorado standout John Dressel, who finished 12th in 28:03.87.

Mwaura will compete in Friday’s 5,000 final at Hayward Field.

His 10,000 time is also a qualifying mark for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Dressel, a senior, was competing in his second outdoor 10,000 final. He finished 10th in 2019.

Tulsa senior Patrick Dever set a meet record with a time of 27:41.87.

Idaho’s Short sixth in shot put: Idaho senior Zack Short finished sixth in the men’s shot put to earn first-team All-American honors.

Short, who had failed to advance past the West Regional in 2018 and 2019, marked a throw of 64 feet, 8 inches on the second of his six attempts.

Arizona State’s Turner Washington won the event with a mark of 69-2¾.

Thursday’s finalists: Morgan Fossen (women’s pole vault), Eastern Washington.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.