A&E >  Books

American Life in Poetry: ‘The Owl’

UPDATED: Thu., June 10, 2021

Kwame Dawes

By Kwame Dawes

In many cultural traditions, an encounter with an owl at night is an ominous sign. But here, in a poem by recent Shelley Memorial Award winner Arthur Sze, (first published in 1982), there is a wonderful transformation from the purple of dusk to the green of dawn that captures a moment of pure optimism in this strange and decidedly magical nocturnal encounter between the poet and an owl.

The Owl

The path was purple in the dusk.

I saw an owl, perched,

on a branch.

And when the owl stirred, a fine dust

fell from its wings. I was

silent then. And felt

the owl quaver. And at dawn, waking,

the path was green in the

May light.

Poem copyright 2021 by Arthur Sze, “The Owl” from “The Glass Constellation: New and Collected Poems,” (Copper Canyon 2021). Poem reprinted by permission. American Life in Poetry is made possible by the Poetry Foundation and the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. We do not accept unsolicited submissions.

