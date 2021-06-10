Comic-musician Trey Kennedy headlines Spokane Comedy Club
UPDATED: Thu., June 10, 2021
From staff reports
“The Are You for Real Tour,” the moniker of Trey Kenney’s 2020 tour, was torpedoed by COVID-19. The jaunt, which was slated to commence March 11, was iced, but Kennedy continued to rack up big social media numbers courtesy of his amusing videos.
Kennedy, 28, an inventive comic-musician, has more than 1 million TikTok followers and more than 5 million fans on Facebook. He delivers spot-on takes on middle schoolers, moms and those getting married. Kennedy, who has been cracking wise for a decade, is unpredictable, relatable and irreverent.
Kennedy performs at 7 and 9:30 p.m.Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. Tickets are $30-$40 and available at spokanecomedyclub.com.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.