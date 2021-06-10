Comic-musician Trey Kennedy headlines Spokane Comedy Club

From staff reports

“The Are You for Real Tour,” the moniker of Trey Kenney’s 2020 tour, was torpedoed by COVID-19. The jaunt, which was slated to commence March 11, was iced, but Kennedy continued to rack up big social media numbers courtesy of his amusing videos.

Kennedy, 28, an inventive comic-musician, has more than 1 million TikTok followers and more than 5 million fans on Facebook. He delivers spot-on takes on middle schoolers, moms and those getting married. Kennedy, who has been cracking wise for a decade, is unpredictable, relatable and irreverent.

Kennedy performs at 7 and 9:30 p.m.Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. Tickets are $30-$40 and available at spokanecomedyclub.com.