Final Four rematch: Gonzaga, UCLA closing in on November meeting

The on-again, off-again Gonzaga-UCLA matchup is likely back on again.

The Zags and Bruins are closing in a showdown as part of a probable multi-team event (MTE) in November, likely in Las Vegas, but details are still being finalized.

Jalen Suggs hit a 3-pointer from 40 feet at the buzzer as Gonzaga outlasted UCLA 93-90 in overtime in an instant classic at the Final Four in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga, with returning starters Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard and the second-ranked recruiting class in the nation, will probably enter the season ranked No. 1.

The Bruins, who advanced to the Final Four as an 11 seed, are No. 2 in a couple of way-too-early Top 25 rankings. They return most of their top players and they’ve added Rutgers transfer Myles Johnson and five-star recruit Peyton Watson.

Shortly after the Final Four, UCLA and Gonzaga began discussing a possible rematch, but that cooled off when Bruins coach Mick Cronin told the Los Angeles Times that UCLA was out of open dates in December.

The talks have resumed after venue changes were made to November tournaments on both of their schedules. Gonzaga was set to play in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden, but those plans changed with the tournament apparently moving to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

UCLA is no longer part of the Legends Classic with the event moving from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to the Prudential Center.

The Zags could have a pair of marquee matchups in November in Las Vegas. Gonzaga will face Duke on Nov. 26 at T-Mobile Arena.