Former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd will earn $2.9 million in first season at Arizona
UPDATED: Thu., June 10, 2021
Former Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd will make $2.9 million in his first season as head coach at Arizona.
The Arizona Board of Regents on Thursday approved Lloyd’s five-year contract. His first-year salary is identical to what former Wildcats coach Sean Miller was scheduled to make next season.
Lloyd’s contract has $100,000 raises annually and includes provisions that could extend the number of years on his contract if the program receives certain NCAA sanctions.
Lloyd was a prominent figure in Gonzaga’s emergence as a national power in two decades as an assistant coach.
