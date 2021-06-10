Former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd will earn $2.9 million in first season at Arizona

Former Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd will make $2.9 million in his first season as head coach at Arizona.

The Arizona Board of Regents on Thursday approved Lloyd’s five-year contract. His first-year salary is identical to what former Wildcats coach Sean Miller was scheduled to make next season.

Lloyd’s contract has $100,000 raises annually and includes provisions that could extend the number of years on his contract if the program receives certain NCAA sanctions.

Lloyd was a prominent figure in Gonzaga’s emergence as a national power in two decades as an assistant coach.