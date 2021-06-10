Gonzaga recruit Chet Holmgren releases behind-the-scenes video of his commitment day
UPDATED: Thu., June 10, 2021
Incoming Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren released a behind-the-scenes video Thursday featuring the day he announced his commitment to GU.
Holmgren, who was named Gatorade national player of year on Wednesday, dropped the 16-minute video on his personal YouTube page, describing it as “behind the scenes of what my day was like leading up to my college decision.”
The video opens with the 7-footer from Minnesota making some breakfast before heading to a morning workout and ends with his news conference announcing his decision to play for Gonzaga.
Chet Holmgren / YouTube
