Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga recruit Chet Holmgren releases behind-the-scenes video of his commitment day

UPDATED: Thu., June 10, 2021

From staff reports

Incoming Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren released a behind-the-scenes video Thursday featuring the day he announced his commitment to GU.

Holmgren, who was named Gatorade national player of year on Wednesday, dropped the 16-minute video on his personal YouTube page, describing it as “behind the scenes of what my day was like leading up to my college decision.”

The video opens with the 7-footer from Minnesota making some breakfast before heading to a morning workout and ends with his news conference announcing his decision to play for Gonzaga

Chet Holmgren / YouTube

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball