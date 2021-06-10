Plastique Tiara, of “RPDR” Season 11, to appear at Globe Bar & Kitchen for Pride

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 11 contestant Plastique Tiara is set to appear at the Globe Bar & Kitchen on Saturday evening in celebration of the month of Pride.

Plastique Tiara, who is joining host Nova Kaine and the cast of “Runway,” is scheduled to be at the Globe, 204 N. Division St., from 7 p.m.-midnight. The Globe has been celebrating Pride all week, and Saturday’s 21-and-older event includes performances at 7 and 9 p.m.

Plastique Tiara, 24, is a Vietnamese American drag queen who was born Duc Tran Nguyen in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The performer, model and dancer finished eighth in Season 11 of “RPDR” and won one challenge, creating a high-fashion look from organic materials, before being eliminated the next week.

The winner of Season 11 was Yvie Oddly, and the runner-up was Brooke Lynn Hytes. Nina West was crowned Miss Congeniality. Plastique Tiara was part of the cast of the “Werq the World” tour that stopped at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox in September 2019.

The Spokesman-Review ran stories about the cast, cast member and Season 10 runner-up Kameron Michaels and a report from the performance and photo gallery. Tickets for Plastique Tiara at the Globe are $80-$400. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to globespokane.com.