Reception to bid farewell to funeral home director and embalmer Rollin Hoyle retiring after 37 years with Ball & Dodd

From local reports

Ball & Dodd funeral director Rollin Hoyle is retiring after 37 years with the Spokane funeral home.

In 1977, Hoyle took a part-time position with an Italian funeral home in San Jose, California. More than four decades later, he has worked in California, Idaho and Washington. He has served with Dignity Memorial in Spokane since the late 1980s, and is a licensed funeral director and embalmer at Ball & Dodd.

An open house to celebrate Hoyle’s retirement will take place 4-6 p.m. June 16 at Ball & Dodd, 5100 W. Wellesley Ave., in Spokane.

Salvation Army hosts free movies at Sally’s Park

Beginning June 25, the Salvation Army of Spokane will host free movies in the park every Friday.

To kick off the summerlong event at Sally’s Park, 222 E. Indiana Ave., families can attend a carnival at 6 p.m. June 25 that includes games and a bounce house.

All movies begin at sundown. Blankets, lawn chairs and social distancing is encouraged.

Snacks and drinks will be sold, with all proceeds benefiting the Salvation Army’s local youth programs. For more information, call (509) 325-6810.

County library offers small business workshops

The Spokane County Library District is offering summertime workshops, resources and services dedicated to businesses, entrepreneurs, and their employees.

“When local businesses thrive, the whole community thrives,” a library news release said.

Online workshops are available through SCORE Business, which offers insights to strengthen and grow your business. Classes include security strategies, digital tools and more.

For a full schedule of workshops, or to sign up for one or all of the classes, visit www.scld.org/scoreworkshops.

For more information on the programs, call (509) 893-8200.

Celebrate Recovery barbecue scheduled today

The Salvation Army of Spokane invites the public to its Celebrate Recovery BBQ from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Sally’s Park, 222. E Indiana Ave.

Celebrate Recovery is held weekly at the Salvation Army Spokane and is a Christ-centered 12-step recovery program for adults, ages 18 and older, struggling with hurts, habits and hang-ups. This is a safe place to find community and freedom from issues controlling your life.

For more information, call (509) 325-6810.