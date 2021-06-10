Street Music Week returns with three locations of daily hourlong events

Local performers are returning to sidewalks for the 19th Spokane/Coeur d’Alene Street Music Week from Monday through Friday, while the fundraiser for Second Harvest food bank will also continue online.

With life returning to a post-COVID-19 normal, volunteer performers are heading back to sidewalks downtown, in the Garland District and on Sherman Avenue in downtown Coeur d’Alene with one caveat from Street Music Week’s founder.

“We’re asking that anyone who takes part to please follow current health guidelines regarding social distancing and mask wearing, which is optional for those who are fully vaccinated,” said Doug Clark in a news release.

Participants should show up 15 to 20 minutes before noon at the following check-in points: a few steps east of the Starbucks at Main and Post downtown; outside the Gathering House, 733 W. Garland Ave; and in front of Mix It Up, 513 Sherman Ave.

Upon sign-up, performers will receive a souvenir event badge and a red bucket for collecting food bank donations. Buskers then find a sidewalk location for their hourlong, no-outlet performances.

Clark founded the annual food bank fundraiser in 2002 as a columnist for The Spokesman-Review. “Our main concern is to keep all of our volunteers safe,” he said. This year’s hourlong events will take place from 12-1 p.m.

The online version of Street Music Week has proven to be so successful that it will be continued as a companion to the live event. Last year’s online-only event raised more than $27,000, and the overall event total is now nearly $275,000.

Street Music Week has grown to draw an average of 300 volunteers who sing, dance or play instruments during the weekday noon hours of the second full week of June.

“We welcome your participation whether you’re a performer or a community member who cares about feeding the hungry,” Clark said. “And we’re looking forward to making the sidewalks sing again.”

Clark retired from The Spokesman-Review in 2017. Any newcomers who would like to take part in Street Music Week can contact Clark at (509) 999-0050 and dougclarksville@gmail.com.

For more information about Street Music Week, go to streetmusicweek.com and facebook.com/streetmusicweek. Performers can also post videos and leave comments there. Food bank donations can be made at 2-harvest.org/streetmusicweek.