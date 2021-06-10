What’s Worth Watching: ‘Dickinson,’ ‘Hacks’ and ‘Kim’s Convenience’

When neither drama nor comedy can quite satisfy your entertainment needs, dramedies come rushing in to the rescue. Here are a few new (or newly renewed) shows to set the weekend off to a healthily “dramedic” start.

‘Dickinson’ (2019)

Set in mid-19th century Massachusetts, the series follows a young Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld), a woman with a head and heart meant for poetry. Fed up with her parents’ insistence that she settle down and work toward becoming “a good housewife one day,” Emily refuses to sacrifice her dreams so easily.

Meanwhile, Emily’s writing career finds a spark when a friend agrees to start publishing her work. With surprisingly charming modern sensibilities, the series takes a comic approach as Emily and her friends fight for their place in the world despite family traditions and gender restrictions. “Dickinson” is available on Apple TV.

‘Hacks’ (2021)

A dramedy about show business and generational divides, “Hacks” follows Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedienne, and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a down-on-her-luck 25-year-old writer, as their initially bitter meeting turns into a dark but mutually beneficial mentorship. “Hacks” is available on HBO Max.

‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ (2021)

Starring Annie Murphy of “Schitt’s Creek” fame, “Kevin Can F**k Himself” explores the untold story of the perfect sitcom housewife. Allison might seem content, but off-screen, fantasies of murdering her clueless and emotionally distant husband begin to cloud her reality.

Switching between single-cam and multicam-style shots, the show follows Allison as she endures an increasingly unforgivable series of indignities until, one day, she decides to free herself, permanently. “Kevin Can F**k Himself” is available on AMC+.

‘Kim’s Convenience’ (2016)

In the heart of Toronto’s Moss Park neighborhood is Mr. and Mrs. Kim’s convenience store, a place frequented by diverse personalities and hilariously different customers.

“Kim’s Convenience” follows the Kim family through a series of misadventures as their 20-year-old daughter Janet works to follow her dreams of becoming a photographer and their older son Jung struggles to conform to his father’s expectations. “Kim’s Convenience” is available on Netflix.

‘Halston’ (2021)

Based on Steven Gaines’ 1991 book, “Simply Halston,” the series explores the life of the designer “mononymously” known as Halston (Ewan McGregor), who first gained notoriety after designing the pillbox famously worn by Jackie Kennedy at the 1961 presidential inauguration.

From then on, Halston would go on to design for a host of stars, including Liza Minnelli, and participate in legendary fashion shows like “The Battle of Versailles.” Despite an escalating of self-sabotaging behaviors, Halston’s fashion empire would become the brand of the ’70s, synonymous with sex and celebrity. “Halston” is available on Netflix.