News >  Crime/Public Safety

2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting near West Seattle in White Center

UPDATED: Fri., June 11, 2021

Associated Press

Associated Press

WHITE CENTER, Wash. – Authorities say two people are dead and two are injured in a shooting that happened just south of Seattle in White Center. The King County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in the commercial area Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson with Harborview Medical Center in Seattle around 5:50 p.m. told KCPQ-TV that four people arrived at the hospital and two of them died shortly after arriving.

The spokesperson says one patient is in serious condition, and another is in critical condition.

No further information was immediately released.

