Sports >  High school sports

GSL basketball roundup: Central Valley girls, Mt. Spokane boys clinch top seeds to East Region 4A/3A championships

UPDATED: Fri., June 11, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League girls and boys basketball action.

Girls

Central Valley 74, Lewis and Clark 46: Chloe Williams scored 17 points with three 3-pointers, MJ Bruno added 13 and the Bears (9-1, 6-1) defeated the visiting Tigers (7-4, 5-2) in a 4A/3A game. CV clinched the No. 1 seed to the East Region championships next week. Ella Damon and Brooklyn Jenson scored 13 points apiece for LC.

Mead 57, Gonzaga Prep 43: Olivia Moore scored 15 points, Teryn Gardner added 12 and the visiting Panthers (8-2, 5-2) defeated the Bullpups (4-6, 2-5) in a 4A/3A game. Lydia Myers led Gonzaga Prep with 14 points and Sitara Byrd added 12.

Ferris 51, Mt. Spokane 37: Kacey Spink scored 17 points, Laney Erickson added 16 with four 3-pointers and the visiting Saxons (3-9, 3-4) defeated the Wildcats (2-8, 1-6) in a 4A/3A game. Gracey Neal led Mt. Spokane with 14 points.

Clarkston 91, Pullman 25: Kendall Wallace scored 26 points, Ashlyn Wallace added 18 and the Bantams (12-0, 7-0) defeated the visiting Greyhounds (4-6, 2-5) in a 2A game. Alyssa Whittle had 13 points for Clarkston, which earned the No. 1 seed to the 2A championships. Sehra Singh and Meghan McSweeney led Pullman with seven points apiece.

West Valley 67, Othello 46: Nevaeh Sherwood scored 17 points, Madi Carr added 12 and the Eagles (9-1, 6-1) beat the visiting Huskies (4-7, 3-4) in a 2A game. Annalee Coronado scored 28 points with three 3-pointers for Othello.

Shadle Park 48, North Central 28: Izzy Boring and Kyleigh Archer scored 15 points apiece and the visiting Highlanders (6-5, 4-3) beat the Indians (2-8, 1-7) in a 2A game.

East Valley 61, Rogers 22: Mataya Green scored 22 points, Elizabeth Stowell added 18 and the visiting Knights (7-3, 5-2) beat the Pirates (0-10, 0-7) in a 2A game. Jalayla Brown led Rogers with 13 points.

Boys

Mt. Spokane 72, Ferris 40: Tyson Degenhart scored 23 points, Kylo Simpson added 19 and the Wildcats (10-0, 7-0) beat the Saxons (4-7, 3-4) in a 4A/3A game. Mt. Spokane earned the No. 1 seed to the East Region championships next week. Tracye Atkins led Ferris with eight points.

Central Valley 74, Lewis and Clark 58: Dylan Darling scored 18 points with three 3-pointers, Teagen Hoard added 17 and the Bears (9-1, 6-1) defeated the visiting Tigers (3-9, 1-6) in a 4A/3A game. Gentz Hillburn led LC with 13 points.

Gonzaga Prep 62, Mead 51: Daniel McKiernan and Liam Butte scored 14 points apiece and the Bullpups (7-4, 4-3) defeated the visiting Panthers (2-8, 2-5) in a 4A/3A game. Sam Wenkhemier led Mead with 17 points.

Shadle Park 90, North Central 64: Jamil Miller scored 41 points with six 3-pointers and the visiting Highlanders (10-2, 6-1) defeated the Indians (4-6, 3-4) in a 2A game. Kohlby Sorweide added 17 points for Shadle Park. Jaydrien Williams led NC with 18 points while Donovan Renz added 17 with three 3-pointers.

West Valley 57, Othello 49: Blaine Vasicek scored 19 points with four 3-pointers and the Eagles (4-6, 3-4) beat the visiting Huskies (5-6, 3-4) in a 2A game. Julian Alegria had 12 points for Othello.

Pullman 70, Clarkston 65: Jaedyn Brown scored 23 points and the visiting Greyhounds (8-2, 7-0) beat the Bantams (9-2, 5-2) in a 2A game. Pullman clinched the No. 1 seed to the 2A championships. Mason Van Tine led Clarkston with 21 points.

East Valley 75, Rogers 66: The visiting Knights (1-9, 1-6) beat the Pirates (1-10, 0-7) in a 2A game. Details were unavailable.

