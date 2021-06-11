Lewis and Clark’s Thomas Vlasak wins Gatorade Washington boys soccer player of the year
UPDATED: Fri., June 11, 2021
Thomas Vlasak of Lewis and Clark was named 2020-21 Gatorade Washington boys soccer player of the year.
Vlasak is the first Gatorade POY to be chosen from Lewis and Clark and it’s the first time in the 36-year history of the award that a boys soccer player from the Greater Spokane League has been honored. Vlasak was previously named 2021 GSL Defensive Most Valuable Player and first-team All-GSL.
“It was good surprise,” Vlasak said. “I was really excited and I’ve been looking forward to hearing about it for a while.”
The 5-foot-10, 140-pound senior defender joins the likes of Seattle Sounders players Jordan Morris (2012) and Aaron Kovar (2011) winning the prestigious award.
Vlasak led the Tigers to an 11-0 record this season and anchored a defense that allowed just five goals and posted six shutouts. He also recorded a goal and an assist. He helped spark the Tigers to two GSL titles and a 35-9-4 record during his prep soccer career.
“Our job as a center back is literally to do all the dirty work,” Vlasak said. “Just win tackles, get it up to the front. It’s amazing that I got nominated and got as far as I did considering the position I play.”
Vlasak has volunteered locally with the Spokane Riverkeepers, an advocacy organization for the Spokane River watershed, and as a youth soccer coach.
Vlasak has maintained a weighted 4.23 grade-point average and will attend Montana State this fall.
