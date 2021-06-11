Man arrested after showing up with gun at home of woman who had protection order against him, Spokane police say

Spokane police arrested a man Thursday after he showed up with a gun at the home of a woman who had a protection order against him, officers said.

Police responded to a reported burglary on the 1200 block of East Lacrosse Avenue just after 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

Shortly after arriving, police determined it wasn’t a burglary but a domestic violence incident and identified the suspect as Dennis McElyea, 38. The resident of the home had a protection order against him.

The woman and her two small children were safely removed from the home, police said.

While she was leaving the house, she told police that McElyea was in the basement with a gun.

Officers said they made announcements asking McElyea to come outside, but he didn’t respond. Police then issued an emergency alert asking citizens to stay indoors.

The SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were also called, but a short time later McElyea came to the door. He was then taken into custody.

A search of the home revealed a gun inside the house where the woman said it would be.

This was just the latest in a series of incidents with McElyea violating the protection order, according to court documents.

In April, he allegedly slashed the woman’s tires after the couple had an argument in the parking lot of a South Hill Goodwill.

In May, he sneaked into the victim’s parents’ home where she was staying, according to court records. He then called and texted her multiple times, court documents say.

A few weeks later, McElyea allegedly stole the woman’s phone, according to court records.

McElyea is a four-time convicted felon, including for multiple counts of assault.

He made his first appearance Friday on six counts of felony violation of a protection order, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, and second-degree theft.

His bail was set at $500,000.