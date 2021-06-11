Man driving Tesla dies in high-speed crash west of Spokane

From staff reports

From staff reports

A man died Thursday evening when the Tesla he was driving crashed into a fence south of Interstate 90 on the West Plains.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was driving north at “high speeds” on South Thomas Mallon Road about 7 p.m. when he didn’t stop at a stop sign at Hallett Road and lost control of the 2018 Tesla, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.

The Tesla went through a vacant lot before crashing into the backyard fence of a home on the 9100 block of W. Sugar Street. The driver, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead on scene. He was not the owner of the car, but had permission to drive it, according to the sheriff’s office.

The passenger was treated on the scene and not taken to a hospital. He told investigators that he told the driver to slow down multiple times, the sheriff’s office said.