Push continues to merge Washington and federal COVID-19 vaccine data

Federal agencies are still working with the Washington Department of Health to include their data in the state’s vaccination records.

Locally, Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center has vaccinated more than 10,000 people against COVID-19 , although these records are not included in state and county vaccine data.

As of Thursday, 9,653 veterans and their spouses or caregivers have received at least one dose at Mann-Grandstaff. Just over 1,100 staff at the medical center are also fully vaccinated.

This means more than 10,000 people have received at least one dose are not included in local vaccine data.

The federal agencies are working with the state to reconcile and share data so that everyone vaccinated by the VA or the Department of Defense can be included in the statewide vaccine lottery. The Department of Defense will not release its vaccine data to The Spokesman-Review.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes federal agencies’ vaccine doses in its data, 213,520 people are fully vaccinated in the county, or 40% of the total county population.

Here’s a look at local numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 42 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and no additional deaths.

There are 53 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

There are 27 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

