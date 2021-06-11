The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Outdoors

Slate of Montana outdoor education programs upcoming

The antenna of an Argos satellite tag extends past the tail feathers of a female American robin as she feeds a worm to her hungry nestlings on a front porch in Cheverly, Md., Sunday, May 9, 2021.  (Carolyn Kaster)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Several outdoor education programs are slated for June in northwest Montana through Libby Hostel Base Camp.

On June 12 join the “Birding the Clark Fork River,” based out of Noxon, Montana. The trip, a medium-paced road tour, will offer stops to scope for avian life. Bring binoculars, spotting scopes, lunch, cameras and field guide books if you have them.

The day will last approximately 6 hours. Meet at 9 a.m., MST

Additional courses include a June 19, Libby, Montana, based “Wildflowers & Wings,” birding and botany combo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. And on June 26, McGregor Lake, Montana, will offer based “Early Summer Birding.”

To register, email Brian Baxter at b_baxter53@yahoo.com or call (406) 291-2154.

