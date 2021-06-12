Spokane Indians pregame: Lefty Nick Bush takes the hill against Vancouver

The Spokane Indians (14-20) host the Vancouver Canadians (20-14) in the fifth of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Starters

Indians: LHP Nick Bush (2-1, 2.86 ERA). The Rockies’ 2018 eighth round pick will make his fifth start of the season. He has yet to give up more than three runs in any of his prior appearances and is coming off back-to-back nine strikeout performances.

Canadians: RHP Sam Ryan (0-1, 5.30 ERA). Ryan has bounced between Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire this season. In his seven games with the Canadians, he has a 3.46 ERA in 13 innings. This will be his first start of the season after 11 total relief appearances.

Player to watch

DH Willie MacIver. In four games this series, MacIver is batting .364 with an on-base percentage of .588. In the four games he’s played, the former Washington Husky has four hits, five walks, three runs and one RBI.

Lineup

1) Collins-LF

2) Schunk-2B

3) MacIver-DH

4) Toglia-1B

5) Decolati-CF

6) Stovall-3B

7) Morgan-RF

8) Cope-C

9) Blomgren-SS

Weather

First pitch – Mostly sunny, 75. Final out – Cloudy, 64.

Last game

Cameron Eden clubbed a three-run homer in the first inning and a five-run outburst in the fifth lifted the Vancouver Canadians over the Indians 9-4 in the fourth of a six-game High-A West series on Friday.

Indians starter Will Ethridge, making his High-A debut, allowed seven runs – six earned – over four-plus innings on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts before leaving with a forearm injury. After the homer in the first inning he retired the next 12 in a row before finding trouble again in the fifth.

The Indians (14-20) broke up the shutout in the fifth on an RBI double by Isaac Collins. Kyle Datres delivered a two-run single in the ninth.