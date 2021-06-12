The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Pro

Spokane’s Terrance McKinney wins UFC debut with record knockout

UPDATED: Sat., June 12, 2021

Shadle Park graduate and former college wrestling star Terrance McKinney. (Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

Spokane native Terrance McKinney picked up his first Ultimate Fighting Championship victory in highlight fashion on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

McKinney (11-3, 1-0 UFC) knocked out Matt Frevola in a lightweight bout at UFC 263 in 7 seconds, the fastest stoppage in UFC lightweight history and fourth fastest overall.

After touching gloves with Frevola (8-3-1, 2-3) to start the bout, McKinney, fighting southpaw, connected with a powerful pair of punches that finished with a straight left and put Frevola on the mat. McKinney pounced on his downed opponent and unleashed a series of hammer-fist strikes before referee Jason Herzog stopped the fight.

McKinney, who had fought just a week ago in the Legacy Fighting Alliance, may have injured his knee while celebrating the victory. The former Shadle Park High and North Idaho College wrestler went down in pain and grabbed his right knee after jumping off the cage wall in celebration. He was able to hobble over and have his arm raised by Herzog and then complete an in-ring interview.

For the 26-year-old McKinney, a knee injury would be almost nothing compared to what he’s been through: He had his heart stop twice in June 2015 and he technically died.

