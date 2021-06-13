Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Don’t be hypocritical

So they want to ban abortions, and are passing laws that make it illegal and any attempt to abort a pregnancy is to put the woman in jail. Some states are going so far as to fine or incarcerate women who have miscarriages.

All of this because you say that killing is sin. Yet, you seem not to care about prisoners given the death penalty. Or about soldiers who die in action. Or women’s lives. Or Asian American, or black people, or Native Americans. All of that is quite clear.

The response to these dangerous and horridly hypocritical demands must be this: make rape a death penalty offense (after all, if you don’t care about killing women, you should not care about killing those who rape women). Make sexual molestation a life-in-prison offense. Even if these atrocious actions are perpetrated by spouses or brothers or fathers, etc., those penalties should apply.

It is far past time to call men into account for their actions. ALL people, including women, should be able to depend on their civil liberties as stated in the Constitution and Declaration of Independence.

Sandra Christensen

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430