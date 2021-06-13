The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Idaho

Idaho State Police: Kennewick man dies Sunday in motorcycle crash near Harrison

UPDATED: Sun., June 13, 2021

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

A 74-year-old Kennewick man died Sunday after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 97 near Harrison, Idaho, police said.

Paul A. Brown was traveling north on the highway just after 1 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a left-hand turn, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Brown’s 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle left the roadway on the right shoulder and overturned, police said.

Brown was not wearing a helmet, according to ISP. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

An investigation into the incident is continuing, according to ISP.

