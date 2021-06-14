Avista reaches rate settlement agreement for Idaho users

Avista Utilities said Monday it has proposed an all-party settlement in Idaho that would lead to changes in the rate that customers pay for electricity and natural gas.

The proposal for Avista’s electric and natural gas general rates has been submitted to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for consideration.

If approved, based on accounting for the base rate change and customer tax credits, the overall changes would lead to no change in rates for electricity the first year and a decrease of 0.8% in year two.

The proposed settlement would decrease rates charged by Avista for natural gas by 4.5% the first year and increase the rate by 1.5% the second .

“We’re pleased to pass the benefits of the offsetting tax credits to our customers at this time. This settlement agreement will provide new rates in Idaho that are fair and reasonable for our customers, the company, and our shareholders,” Avista President and CEO Dennis Vermillion said in a news release.

If the settlement is approved, a residential electric customer using an average of 892 kilowatt hours per month would see an increase of 49 cents per month, for a monthly bill of $86.12, effective Sept. 1, 2021, and an increase of 31 cents per month for a monthly bill of $86.43, effective Sept. 1, 2022.

A residential natural gas customer using an average of 63 therms per month would see a decrease of $2.30 per month for a monthly bill of $47.19, effective Sept. 1, 2021; and an increase of 76 cents per month for a monthly bill of $47.95, effective Sept. 1, 2022.

“This outcome provides us the opportunity to continue to earn a fair return in Idaho and supports Avista’s efforts to invest in and maintain our infrastructure so we can continue to provide the reliable energy our customers expect,” Vermillion said.