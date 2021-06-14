Culinary calendar
Cooking Class: Yucatan Pork Tacos With Chef Colomba – Learn to make a gourmet guacamole bar, wild mushroom queso dip and Yucatan-style pulled pork tacos. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.
Wine Class: Food Wines and Cocktail Wines for Father’s Day – Explore wines that call for cuisine and other wines that can be imbibed alone. Call to register. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.
Cooking Class: From Tuscany to Sicily – Start by making insalata di Caterina, a salad named after Princess Caterina de Medici. Then make arancini, rice balls made from risotto and filled with mozzarella, as well as cannoli, fried dough rings filled with a faintly sweet homemade ricotta. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.
