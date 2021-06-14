Spokane County deputies investigating fatal crash

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday in southeastern Spokane County.

A man in his 30s was declared dead Sunday when responders found his Ford F-150 pickup had gone over an embankment and rolled along the 18300 block of East Belmont Road near Mica. Deputies said the man’s truck was the only vehicle involved.

Investigators have thus far determined the truck was westbound on Belmont when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, according to the sheriff’s office. After leaving the road, the truck went over a steep embankment and rolled, deputies said.

Investigators said the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was found partially ejected from the vehicle.

Deputies responded to the area just after 7 p.m. after a caller reported coming across the crash site. A preliminary investigation has found the crash occurred within two to three hours before the caller discovered the vehicle, deputies said.

Responders with Spokane County Fire District 8 secured the vehicle to prevent it from rolling further down the embankment, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said investigators arrived to find the truck lying on its side.