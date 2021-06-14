The great outdoors: Summer in Spokane is on the horizon, and we’re looking forward to spending time outside

The Spokesman-Review features staff

Summer is on the horizon – the first day is next Sunday – and the features staff at The Spokesman-Review is looking forward to getting outside and spending time with friends, family and the community.

With life starting to emerge from the pandemic, we are more appreciative than ever this summer to be able to leave quarantine – and, in many instances, face masks – behind and enjoy Mother Nature and the city’s many offerings.

Here is what we are looking forward to most this summer in the Lilac City:

Fish Lake and other trails

For my family, summer means getting back in the saddle – the bike saddle, that is. Our favorite route is the Fish Lake Trail. One trailhead is at Lindeke Street, close to the intersection of Government Way and Sunset Boulevard.

From there, cyclists – as well as runners, walkers, roller skaters and others – can take the trail south about 9.5 miles. It’s an old rail line, so it’s fairly flat and straight, making it a good route for younger riders.

Other fun trails to check out include the Centennial Trail and the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. Another favorite place to ride is through the Manito neighborhood. And, a stop at the Scoop is a must. – Kimberly Lusk

Hiking and patio dining

Since moving to Spokane more than a decade ago, the summer activities I’ve enjoyed most have been hiking – specifically, the Rocks of Sharon (9399 S. Stevens Creek Road) – floating the river, dining on restaurant patios and weekend excursions to Coeur d’Alene with my cousins, never complete without a trip to Hudson’s Hamburgers (207 Sherman Ave.).

As far as restaurant patios in Spokane, my recommendations include Park Lodge (411 N. Nettleton St.), Luna (5620 S. Perry St.), Gander & Ryegrass (404 W. Main Ave.) and Nectar Wine and Beer (1331 W. Summit Parkway).

This summer in Spokane, during the rare occasions that I’m not busy eating or training for the Coeur d’Alene Triathlon in August #humblebrag, I’m looking forward to “Mozart on a Summer’s Eve” at Manito Park in July and the Louis the Child concert at the Pavilion at Riverfront in September. – Stephanie Hammett

Play ball – baseball!

There’s nothing like a summer night at a ballgame. My son Milo and I are looking forward to our first Spokane Indians game. Milo loves to play the game, but there’s nothing like sitting back, relaxing and watching the most perfect game, particularly with your children.

It’s also fun when it’s interactive. One of my few skills is catching the ball off the bat. I have 18 balls that never bounced off a seat or concrete in my collection. I have so many memories of Milo racing toward the dugout at the end of the inning to catch a ball tossed into the crowd.

A perfect June evening is catching a game in which there is no clock, and we’re under the stars and witnessing ballplayers rise in baseball’s ranks. Let’s play two! – Ed Condran

Gone fishing

This features editor loves fishing with family and friends – even when I was covering arts and entertainment in Las Vegas from 2008-19. I grew up in Montana from ages 2-18, so fishing has been a longtime and beloved activity.

Our area fishing spots have included Roosevelt, Badger, Beaver, Waitts and Loon lakes, and I’ve had the fortune to catch salmon and walleye in the Columbia River. Waking up at 5 a.m. and being in a boat on a lake an hour later – few things in life are better.

Another childhood memory: I’ve loved lilacs for as long as I can remember. I graduated from Gonzaga and now reside again in the Lilac City, and the Lilac Garden in Manito Park is one of my favorite places in town. – Don Chareunsy

Farmers markets and music

As truly my favorite season, summer holds so much promise, particularly this year with chances opening up to go to public spaces. I’m looking forward to farmers markets for hometown-produced veggies, honey and bakery items. Hopefully, there will be outdoor live music, too, something we’ve all missed.

My family is certain to find as many ways as possible to dine in any outdoor seating at breweries and restaurant patios, where we can enjoy the sun and people-watching. Post Falls Brewing, Oval Office and Embers are tops for us. Families are always drawn to the Centennial Trail, and usually we make it there for cycling or walking along the Spokane River.

And we’ll fit in another favorite pastime, boating on the region’s many lakes. I must have some down time, too, for gardening and sitting for visits on our back porch near our fire pit. Such warmth and sparks of the season are back in town! – Treva Lind