East Region championships: Top seeds Mt. Spokane boys, Central Valley girls advance to title games

Roundup of Tuesday’s East Region girls and boys basketball tournaments.

Boys

Mt. Spokane 68, Gonzaga Prep 55: Tyson Degenhart scored 26 points and the top-seeded Wildcats (11-0) beat the fourth-seeded and visiting Bullpups (7-5) in a 4A/3A first-round game. Mt. Spokane hosts Central Valley in the East Region championship game on Wednesday. Kylo Simpson added 12 points for Mt. Spokane. Liam Butte scored 15 points and Jayden Stevens added 13 for G-Prep.

Central Valley 85, University 65: Dylan Darling scored 22 points, Teagen Hoard added 20 and the Bears (10-1) defeated the visiting Titans (8-4) in the other semifinal. Kyle Douglas led U-Hi with 20 points.

Ferris 70, Cheney 45: Darric Blockman scored 19 points and made four 3-pointers and the Saxons (4-8) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (0-11) in a 4A/3A consolation game. Josh Whiteley led Cheney with 16 points.

Mead 72, Lewis and Clark 69: Sam Wenkheimer scored 21 points and the Panthers (3-8) defeated the visiting Tigers (3-10) in a 4A/3A consolation game. Gentz Hilburn scored 19 points and Landon Lewis added 18 for LC.

Pullman 80, West Valley 76 (2OT): Ayden Barbour scored 17 points, Grayson Hunt added 16 and the top-seeded Greyhounds (9-2) outlasted the fourth-seeded Eagles (4-7) in a 2A first-round game. Pullman hosts Clarkston in the title game on Wednesday. Turner Livingston led WV with 37 points.

Clarkston 74, Shadle Park 71: Xavier Santana hit a running 3-pointer at the buzzer and the visiting and third-seeded Bantams (8-3) beat the second-seeded Highlanders (10-3) in the first round of the East Region 2A championship. Jamil Miller scored 21 points and made four 3-pointers for Shadle Park.

Othello 58, East Valley 42: The Huskies (6-7) beat the Knights (1-10) in a 2A consolation game. Details were unavailable.

North Central 52, Rogers 38: The Indians (5-6) beat the Pirates (1-11) in a 2A consolation game. Details were unavailable.

Girls

Central Valley 51, Cheney 22: Grace Geldien scored 17 points, Chloe Williams had 11 and the top-seeded Bears (10-1) beat the fourth-seeded Blackhawks (4-7) in 4A/3A first-round game. CV, the defending State 4A champion, will host Mead in the title game on Wednesday. Makenna Benson led Cheney with seven points.

Mead 47, Lewis and Clark 42: Alicia Suggs had 13 points, Teryn Gardner added 10 and the visiting, third-seeded Panthers (9-2) beat the second-seeded Tigers (7-5) in the other semifinal. Andie Zylak led LC with 18 points and Macey Grant added 10.

Mt. Spokane 55, Ferris 51: Bryten Gumke scored 18 points, Jaimyn Sides added 13 and the Wildcats (3-8) beat the Saxons (3-9) in the 4A/3A consolation bracket. Kendall Omlin led Ferris with 22 points.

Gonzaga Prep 55, University 45: Lydia Meyers scored 24 points and the Bullpups (4-7) defeated the visiting Titans (4-7) in a 4A/3A consolation game. Lucy Lynn added 17 points for G-Prep. Eliannah Ramirez led U-Hi with 20 points.

Clarkston 77, Shadle Park 36: Ashlyn Wallace scored 23 points and the top-seeded Bantams (13-0) defeated the visiting and fourth-seeded Highlanders (6-6) in a 2A first-round game. Erika Pickett added 15 points for Clarkston, which hosts West Valley in the title game on Wednesday. Izzy Boring led Shadle Park with 17 points.

West Valley 65, East Valley 38: Chloe DeHaro scored 29 points and the Eagles (9-1) beat the visiting Knights (7-3) in a 2A first-round game. Ellie Syverson led EV with 17 points.

Pullman 50, North Central 43: Meghan McSweeney scored 23 points and the Greyhounds (5-6) defeated the visiting Indians (2-9) in the 2A consolation bracket. Elise McDougle added 12 points for Pullman. Hannah Hamilton led NC with 16 points.

Othello 67, Rogers 36: The Huskies (5-8) topped the Pirates (0-11) in a 2A consolation game. Details were unavailable.