Former Gonzaga standout Corey Kispert named WCC scholar-athlete of year
UPDATED: Tue., June 15, 2021
Corey Kispert, who earned first-team All-American and first-team Academic All-American honors, has added another prestigious academic award.
The former Gonzaga standout was named the Mike Gilleran Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, voted on by the WCC Executive Council. The award is named in honor of Mike Gilleran, the WCC’s first full-time commissioner.
Kispert is the 11th Zag to earn the Gilleran award and the first since Josh Perkins in 2019.
Kispert won the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award and was named the conference player of the year. He helped Gonzaga to a 31-1 record, the lone loss against Baylor in the NCAA title game.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.