Former Gonzaga standout Corey Kispert named WCC scholar-athlete of year

Corey Kispert, who earned first-team All-American and first-team Academic All-American honors, has added another prestigious academic award.

The former Gonzaga standout was named the Mike Gilleran Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, voted on by the WCC Executive Council. The award is named in honor of Mike Gilleran, the WCC’s first full-time commissioner.

Kispert is the 11th Zag to earn the Gilleran award and the first since Josh Perkins in 2019.

Kispert won the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award and was named the conference player of the year. He helped Gonzaga to a 31-1 record, the lone loss against Baylor in the NCAA title game.