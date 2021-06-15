Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Gonzaga Women's Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga women

Former Gonzaga standouts Jenn Wirth, LeeAnne Wirth rack up views with synchronized TikTok video

UPDATED: Tue., June 15, 2021

Former Gonzaga basketball standouts Jenn Wirth, left, and twin sister LeeAnne offered two basketball clinics put on by Hooptown USA at the Pavilion at Riverfont Park on Monday. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
Former Gonzaga basketball standouts Jenn Wirth, left, and twin sister LeeAnne offered two basketball clinics put on by Hooptown USA at the Pavilion at Riverfont Park on Monday. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth are usually on the same page when they have a basketball in their hands.

That hasn’t changed even though their Gonzaga careers are over.

The twins posted a TikTok video Monday showing them performing a synchronized dribbling routine that has more than 300,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon.

The account, @wirth_twins, has more than 20,000 followers. The account also features several videos taken while at GU, one of which features Zags All-American Corey Kispert.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Gonzaga women