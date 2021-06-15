Former Gonzaga standouts Jenn Wirth, LeeAnne Wirth rack up views with synchronized TikTok video
UPDATED: Tue., June 15, 2021
Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth are usually on the same page when they have a basketball in their hands.
That hasn’t changed even though their Gonzaga careers are over.
The twins posted a TikTok video Monday showing them performing a synchronized dribbling routine that has more than 300,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon.
The account, @wirth_twins, has more than 20,000 followers. The account also features several videos taken while at GU, one of which features Zags All-American Corey Kispert.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.