Former Gonzaga standouts Jenn Wirth, LeeAnne Wirth rack up views with synchronized TikTok video

From staff reports

Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth are usually on the same page when they have a basketball in their hands.

That hasn’t changed even though their Gonzaga careers are over.

The twins posted a TikTok video Monday showing them performing a synchronized dribbling routine that has more than 300,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon.

The account, @wirth_twins, has more than 20,000 followers. The account also features several videos taken while at GU, one of which features Zags All-American Corey Kispert.