Franklin Torres walk-off single lifts Tri-City Dust Devils over Spokane Indians

Franklin Torres delivered a one-out RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the visiting Spokane Indians 3-2 in the first of a six-game High-A West series on Tuesday in Pasco.

The Indians (15-22) scored runs in the eighth and ninth innings to force extra innings. Kyle Datres, who went 2 for 3, knocked in Michael Toglia in the ninth.

Spencer Griffin knocked in two with a single for Tri-City (13-23) in the fifth.

Indians starter Chris McMahon went six innings and allowed two runs on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Spokane’s Fineas Del Bonta-Smith struck out four in two shutout innings of relief in his High-A debut.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.