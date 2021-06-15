Franklin Torres walk-off single lifts Tri-City Dust Devils over Spokane Indians
UPDATED: Tue., June 15, 2021
Franklin Torres delivered a one-out RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the visiting Spokane Indians 3-2 in the first of a six-game High-A West series on Tuesday in Pasco.
The Indians (15-22) scored runs in the eighth and ninth innings to force extra innings. Kyle Datres, who went 2 for 3, knocked in Michael Toglia in the ninth.
Spencer Griffin knocked in two with a single for Tri-City (13-23) in the fifth.
Indians starter Chris McMahon went six innings and allowed two runs on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.
Spokane’s Fineas Del Bonta-Smith struck out four in two shutout innings of relief in his High-A debut.
The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
