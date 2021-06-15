‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
UPDATED: Tue., June 15, 2021
Associated Press
NEW YORK – “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes died 10 days after being injured by a hit-and-run driver in New York City, police said.
The 65-year-old Banes, who was struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing a street on June 4, died Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, a police department spokesperson said. The driver did not stop, police said, and they have made no arrests.
Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”
She acted on stage regularly, including Broadway appearances in the Neil Simon play “Rumors” in 1988, in the musical “High Society” in 1998 and in the Noel Coward play “Present Laughter” in 2010.
Her manager, David Williams, said Banes was hit as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Juilliard School, her alma mater.
Banes lived in Los Angeles and was married to Kathryn Kranhold, a contributing reporter for the Center for Public Integrity.
