Half a round of golf films for Phil Mickelson’s 51st birthday includes ‘Caddyshack,’ ‘Happy Gilmore,’ ‘Bagger Vance’

As star golfer Phil Mickelson turns 51 today, here are nine golf-centric films to help celebrate the champion and sport.

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

Based on Mark Frost’s 2002 book of the same name, “The Greatest Game Ever Played” follows the young life of golf champion Francis Ouimet (Shia LaBeouf), who made history as the first amateur player to win the U.S. Open. A caddy from a working-class immigrant family, Ouimet’s opportunities to play on an actual course are significantly limited until Ted Hastings (Justin Ashforth), a kindly member of the Country Club, invites him to join in a round.

Ouimet stuns Hastings and continues stunning all the way through to the 1913 U.S. Open, where he finally plays and wins against his idol, Harry Vardon (Stephen Dillane), the English champion of the U.S. Open. “The Greatest Game Ever Played” is available on Disney+.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

On the verge of ending his career, golfer Rannulph Junuh’s (Matt Damon) luck returns as he begins listening to advice from Bagger Vance, a ghostly caddy portrayed by Will Smith. “The Legend of Bagger Vance” is available on Hulu.

Caddyshack (1980)

Starring Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight, Michael O’Keefe and Bill Murray, the comedy classic “Caddyshack” follow a group of members at Bushwood Country Club as they battle it out with a particularly aggressive goffer.

Tin Cup (1996)

Former golf prodigy Roy “Tin Cup” McAvoy (Kevin Costner) leads a generally aimless existence on a rugged driving range in west Texas. But when a meeting with a friend and rival ends poorly, McAvoy decides to apply and prepare for the U.S. Open out of spite. “Tin Cup” is available on HBO Max.

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Starring Adam Sandler in the title role, “Happy Gilmore” follows an ex-hockey player as his unorthodox approach to golf takes him to new heights. Gilmore quickly becomes a fan favorite, but not all of his hockey player sensibilities have a place on the golf course. “Happy Gilmore” is available on Hulu.

From the Rough (2013)

After years of discrimination and hard work, Catana Starks (Taraji P. Henson) makes history as the first woman and first Black woman to coach a men’s college golf team. “From the Rough” is available on YouTube.

Pat and Mike (1952)

Starring Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy in the title roles, “Pat and Mike” follows Pat Pemberton as she struggles to overcome the self-consciousness she feels whenever her overbearing fiance (William Ching) is around. If it weren’t for the fiance, Pemberton would’ve thrived in women’s tennis and golf. But, when Pemberton meets sports promoter Mike Conovan (Spencer Tracy), her prospects start brightening. “Pat and Mike” is available on YouTube.

Tommy’s Honour (2016)

This historical drama tells the story of golf’s “founding father and son,” Old Tom Morris (Peter Mullan) and Young Tom Morris (Jack Lowden). The pair butt heads as the young Morris begins to question his father’s authority over the sport. “Tommy’s Honour” is available on YouTube.

The Caddy (1953)

Starring Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin, both at right, as Harvey Miller Jr. and Joe Anthony, “The Caddy” follows the golfing duo as Miller – too shy to play in front of a crowd – coaches and caddies for Anthony. “The Caddy” is available on Amazon Prime Video.