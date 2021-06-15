Jamal Adams excused by Seahawks from minicamp for personal reasons

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – The Seahawks opened their mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday at the VMAC with one of the team’s biggest names not in attendance – safety Jamal Adams.

But after the roughly 75-minute workout concluded, coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Adams had been excused for personal reasons.

“He’s got a family thing that he’s working on that he needed to be there,” Carroll said of Adams, a native of Lewisville, Texas.

Still, that Adams is entering the final season of his contract led to speculation when news broke early Tuesday that he wouldn’t be on the field that maybe Adams was also making a statement about his future.

But while Adams does not yet have a new contract, Carroll hinted strongly that he will by the time training camp rolls around on July 31.

“It’s been ongoing, and it’s been amicable throughout,” Carroll said. “We recognize that he’s a fantastic football player, and we’re in the midst of – it’s a big contract process. But I know he knows he’s been treated with a lot of respect and he’s been very respectful towards the club as well. They’ve been good talks and just hasn’t been able to get settled at this point, but it’s coming. We expect him for camp and everything should be fine.”

Carroll also noted that Adams had offseason surgeries on his shoulder and fingers and likely not be doing much if any on-field work if he were in attendance.

“He could get the walk-through kind of stuff, but he couldn’t get the full speed work yet,” Carroll said.

The Seahawks expect Adams to be recovered by camp.

“He is working really hard,” Carroll said. “He’s in terrific condition. He should be ready to rock and roll when it’s camp time. You know the intricacy of your fingers, yeah, that’s something that we’ve got to make sure that he gets that right, and that there’s a lot going on there. But his shoulder should be in great shape. So I’m not concerned at all that he won’t be ready.”

Adams was one of three Seahawks not present Tuesday. The others were running back Chris Carson and defensive lineman Aldon Smith. Carroll said Carson was attending to the birth of a child and Smith also had an excused absence while not going into specifics.

Smith has an arraignment in July in Louisiana after being charged with second-degree battery in April. The Seahawks earlier said the team would make no decisions on Smith’s status for the season before the legal process played itself out.

As for Adams, he is under contract for $9.86 million in 2021, which is the fifth-year extension of his original rookie deal with the New York Jets. All of that goes against the salary cap and is guaranteed.

But Adams would like more, with some speculation he wants a long-term deal roughly double his current salary.

Adams unquestionably wants to be the highest-paid safety – that distinction is held by Denver’s Justin Simmons at $15.25 million per year.

But some think he wants his pass-rushing abilities factored in, as well, after setting an NFL record for sacks in a season by a defensive back with 9½, and to be paid more like some of the top all-around defensive players, possibly in the $18-20 million a year range.

Players can be fined up to $93,085 for missing minicamp, but that is at a team’s discretion. Since Adams is being excused by the team, he will not be fined.

Adams was one of seven players who also did not attend any of the team’s 10 OTAs, with many other veterans missing the first six after the team released a statement through the NFLPA saying players would not take part in in-person on-field drills due to concerns over COVID-19. But all are now back other than those with excused absences.

That Adams does not yet have a new contract isn’t necessarily unusual.

Seattle has often gotten extensions done with players in the summer, closer to training camp or at the beginning of it, including Russell Wilson in 2015 and Bobby Wagner in both 2015 and 2019, Kam Chancellor in 2017 and Duane Brown and Tyler Lockett in 2018.

Asked if a deal would get done before camp Carroll said “I don’t know that.” But he said he is not concerned that if a deal is not done that Adams will hold out.

“I know we’re counting on him being back in camp,” Carroll said. “And he wants to be at camp, too. So we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen.”

The last Seahawk to skip minicamp was safety Earl Thomas in 2018 when he was likewise entering the final season of his contract. At that time, however, the Seahawks weren’t pursuing an extension with Thomas.

Seattle, though, does want to get one done with Adams, especially after spending as much as it did a year ago to get him, sending a package that included its first-round picks in 2021 and 2022 to the New York Jets.

Players are due to report for training camp on July 27, with camp beginning on July 31.