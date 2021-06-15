Man fatally shot over catalytic converter theft identified

Associated Press

TACOMA — The name of a man who was fatally shot and dragged behind a truck south of Tacoma after allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter has been released.

The News Tribune reported 40-year-old Brent Jalmari Peltomaa of University Place died Saturday of gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Michael Campbell, 54, was charged Monday with second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. He was ordered held without bail until an evaluation can be done to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

Campbell was sleeping in his truck in a Lakewood parking lot when he awoke about 3:45 a.m. Saturday to loud noises and vibrations, according to police and charging papers.

After spotting Peltomaa halfway under his truck, documents say Campbell shot him. Peltomaa crawled to his own pickup, but fell to the ground.

Campbell tied Peltomaa’s hands above his head and to the ball hitch of his truck, and dragged Peltomaa to a nearby field, charging papers said. He untied Peltomaa and left him.

A truck driver sleeping nearby called 911. Officers found Peltomaa’s body.

Police pulled Campbell over when they saw him drive by as they were speaking with the truck driver. Campbell allegedly told police he shot Peltomaa because Peltomaa was trying to steal his catalytic converter.

It wasn’t immediately known if Campbell has a lawyer to comment on his case.