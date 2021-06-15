Man who violated domestic violence protection order arrested after hourslong standoff, police say

After an hourslong standoff at his ex-wife’s house, a man suspected of violating a domestic violence protection order was arrested Monday evening, police said.

A woman called the police at about 6:45 p.m. Monday asking for help serving her ex-husband, Gary Broadsword, 54, with a domestic violence protection order prohibiting him from contacting her or visiting her home on the 2100 block of East Columbia Avenue, according to officers.

When she called 911, the ex-wife had last seen Broadsword in the garage near her home, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

Officers arrived and saw Broadsword sitting in the garage, according to court records.

When the officer told Broadsword he was police, Broadsword slammed the garage door.

A witness was also in the garage.

When police knocked, the witness told police Broadsword ran away from the door.

Officers made multiple announcements telling Broadsword he was in violation of the protection order, but he did not respond, according to court records.

This was not the first time police had tried to serve Broadsword with the protection order. On June 6, an officer went to the same address to served Broadsword.

When he arrived, the officer saw Broadsword standing on the side of the residence and told him about the protection order, according to court documents.

Broadsword said he didn’t know about the protection order prior to this incident, then ran away behind the home, court documents say. The officer was unable to find him and left.

After Broadsword refused to follow police orders on Monday, officers called in the SWAT, K-9 and hostage negotiation teams.

Hours into the standoff, police obtained a search warrant for the garage and used chemical agents to enter the garage and take Broadsword into custody.

Broadsword was charged with violation of an anti-harassment order and second-degree burglary, both listed as domestic violence-related.

After his first court appearance Tuesday, he was required to complete a mental health evaluation and released on his own recognizance.