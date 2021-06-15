Is the pandemic taking away rights?

Amendment XIV, Section 1 of The U.S. Constitution states, “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens […] nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property.” Yet, on June 3, 2021, Eastern Washington University announced that COVID-19 vaccinations are required for all students, which takes away my rights as a citizen. Schools shouldn’t have the power to control a student’s personal health choices. EWU is taking away the liberty that its’ students have earned, and segregating those who have chosen not to get the vaccine.

In her article, Forcing Vaccination on Every Child Undermines Civil Liberties, Barbara Fisher explains, “we are not born all the same. Each one of us enters this world with different genes, […] that affect how we respond to the environment.” The decision one makes for themself may not be the best choice for someone else. I believe that those who want to get the vaccine and wear a mask, have every right to. While those who don’t want to get the vaccine or wear a mask, also have every right not to.

For these reasons, I propose that schools, like Eastern, give the option of a hybrid model. The students who are still weary, can continue to take classes online. The students who feel safe enough to go back to school, can. Schools already have resources from the past year to make this an easy option.

Kenzie Loman

Spokane