Prep roundup: Mead, Mt. Spokane advance to slowpitch East Region championship game

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Slowpitch

Mead 15, Ferris 5: Tori Veter had three hits, including two triples and a double, and drove in three run as the Panthers (10-2) defeated the visiting Saxons (7-5) in the first round of the GSL Tournament on Tuesday. Mead hosts Mt. Spokane in the title game on Wednesday. Bailey Wilkins added three hits and three RBIs for Mead. Katelyn Strauss drove in three runs on three hits for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 12, Central Valley 7: Jessica Waters hit a grand slam and had five RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (8-3) defeated the Bears (9-3) in the first round of the GSL championship on Tuesday. Payton Dressler and Diana Mongkeya had three hits apiece for Mt. Spokane.

University 12, Rogers 2: Autumn Hibbs went 2 for 2 with two RBIs while picking up the win in the circle and the Titans (7-5) defeated the visiting Pirates (6-7) in a GSL tourney consolation game on Tuesday. Jenna Williamson and Abby Boden had two hits apiece and drove in a run for University.

Cheney at East Valley (ppd): Will be made up at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at University HS.

Shadle Park at Gonzaga Prep (ppd): Will be made up at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Hart Field.

North Central at Lewis and Clark (ppd): Will be made up at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Hart Field.

Boys basketball

Deer Park 53, Newport 44: Dawson Youngblood scored 26 points and the Stags (8-4) defeated the visiting Grizzlies (7-6) in a Northeast 1A League game on Tuesday. Ben Krogh paced Newport with 20 points.

Lakeside 79, Colville 66: Gabe Sossaman scored 17 points with three 3-pointers and the Eagles (4-7) defeated the visiting Indians (1-10) in a Northeast 1A game on Tuesday. Justin Johnson added 16 points Lakeside. Austin True led Colville with 20 points.

Girls basketball

Freeman 63, Riverside 29: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 18 points, Sorrel Aldendorf added 17 and the Scotties (10-1) beat the visiting Rams (0-10) in a Northeast A game on Tuesday. Aquinna Riggles led Riverside with 13 points.

Deer Park 40, Newport 24: Darian Herring scored 18 points with eight rebounds and the Stags (9-2) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-7) in a Northeast A game on Tuesday.

Kettle Falls 50, Colfax 40: Mya Edwards had 18 points, Katherine Lawrence added 17 and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (9-4) eliminated visiting fifth-seeded Colfax (6-4) in the Northeast 2B tourney on Tuesday. Asher Cai led Colfax with 21 points.

Liberty 46, Northwest Christian 33: Teagan Colvin scored 16 points with 16 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals and the second-seeded Lancers (10-4) beat the visiting seventh-seeded Crusaders (5-9) in the Northeast 2B tourney on Tuesday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 55, St. George’s 34: Dakota Killian scored 20 points and the top-seeded Broncos eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Dragons (4-8) in the first round of the Northeast 2B championship on Monday. Cambrie Rickard led St. George’s with 15 points.

Davenport 51, Reardan 38: Ellie Telford scored 28 points and the third-seeded Gorillas (8-2) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Indians (2-3) in the Northeast 2B tourney on Tuesday. Ayden Krupke paced Reardan with 16 points.

Northport 43, Curlew 36: Eliza Stark scored 13 points and the Mustangs (5-4) defeated the visiting Cougars (3-6) in a Northeast 1B game on Tuesday. Kylie Stark added 10 points for Northport. Emma-Lena Baker led Curlew with 13 points.