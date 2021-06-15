Seattle beats Indiana 87-70 for 6th straight road win
UPDATED: Tue., June 15, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 87-70 on Tuesday night.
Jewell Loyd added 18 points and Sue Bird had 17 for Seattle (11-2), which improved to 6-0 on the road.
Bird made a deep 3-pointer late in the second quarter to move past Katie Smith (906) for second all-time in WNBA history for made 3’s. Diana Taurasi leads the league with 1,173 career 3-pointers. Seattle forward Candice Dupree moved into fifth in games played, passing former Minnesota star Lindsay Whalen (480).
Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (1-12) with 26 points. Tiffany Mitchell added 12 points and Jessica Breland had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
Stewart scored 14 points with nine rebounds in the first half and Loyd added 10 points to help Seattle build a 41-33 lead.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.