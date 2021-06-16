Dwight Yoakam added to concert lineup; full on-sale list for Spokane Arena, First Interstate Center for the Arts
UPDATED: Wed., June 16, 2021
First Interstate Center for the Arts announced Wednesday that legendary country star Dwight Yoakam will take the stage on Sept. 19 downtown, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketswest.com.
Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums, and the Kentucky native, 64, is a multiple Grammy Award winner and 21-time nominee. He has amassed 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multiplatinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart.
Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 hitting the top 10. Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, and he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame at the 49th anniversary gala on Oct. 14, 2019, in Nashville.
Yoakam’s self-curated SiriusXM channel, titled Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat: “Where Country Went Mod,” premiered in April 2018. The channel celebrates the Bakersfield, Calif., sound and those whom it has inspired. His guests have included Post Malone, Beck, Jakob Dylan, Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz.
In 2016, Yoakam released his bluegrass album “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars” on Sugar Hill Records, and it includes a cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain.” In 2018, Yoakam released two songs, “Pretty Horses” and “Then Came Monday,” the latter written with Chris Stapleton.
In addition to his music career, Yoakam is a film and TV actor whose dozens of credits include “Sling Blade,” “Panic Room,” David E. Kelley’s “Goliath” and Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky” with Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig. His co-stars have also included Jodie Foster, Tommy Lee Jones, Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey.
Here is an updated list of shows on sale at First Interstate Center for the Arts and Spokane Arena:
First Interstate Center for the Arts
Aug. 3: Shen Yun
Aug. 5: Wilco and Sleater-Kinney
Sept. 10: The Monkees Farewell Tour
Sept. 19: Dwight Yoakam
Sept. 29: Josh Turner
Oct. 11: Amy Grant
Nov. 6: “Uncaged: Untold Stories From the Cast of ‘Tiger King’ ”
Nov. 16: Hasan Minhaj
Nov. 20: Zach Williams
Dec. 17: Jo Koy
March 5: “Disney Princess: the Concert”
Spokane Arena
Sept. 16: Jason Aldean
Oct. 1: Doobie Brothers
Nov. 4: Dude Perfect
Jan. 13: Jojo Siwa
April 16: Eric Church
April 30: The Weeknd
Aug. 21: The Backstreet Boys
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to ticketswest.com.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.