Dwight Yoakam added to concert lineup; full on-sale list for Spokane Arena, First Interstate Center for the Arts

First Interstate Center for the Arts announced Wednesday that legendary country star Dwight Yoakam will take the stage on Sept. 19 downtown, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketswest.com.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums, and the Kentucky native, 64, is a multiple Grammy Award winner and 21-time nominee. He has amassed 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multiplatinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 hitting the top 10. Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, and he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame at the 49th anniversary gala on Oct. 14, 2019, in Nashville.

Yoakam’s self-curated SiriusXM channel, titled Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat: “Where Country Went Mod,” premiered in April 2018. The channel celebrates the Bakersfield, Calif., sound and those whom it has inspired. His guests have included Post Malone, Beck, Jakob Dylan, Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz.

In 2016, Yoakam released his bluegrass album “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars” on Sugar Hill Records, and it includes a cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain.” In 2018, Yoakam released two songs, “Pretty Horses” and “Then Came Monday,” the latter written with Chris Stapleton.

In addition to his music career, Yoakam is a film and TV actor whose dozens of credits include “Sling Blade,” “Panic Room,” David E. Kelley’s “Goliath” and Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky” with Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig. His co-stars have also included Jodie Foster, Tommy Lee Jones, Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey.

Here is an updated list of shows on sale at First Interstate Center for the Arts and Spokane Arena:

First Interstate Center for the Arts

Aug. 3: Shen Yun

Aug. 5: Wilco and Sleater-Kinney

Sept. 10: The Monkees Farewell Tour

Sept. 19: Dwight Yoakam

Sept. 29: Josh Turner

Oct. 11: Amy Grant

Nov. 6: “Uncaged: Untold Stories From the Cast of ‘Tiger King’ ”

Nov. 16: Hasan Minhaj

Nov. 20: Zach Williams

Dec. 17: Jo Koy

March 5: “Disney Princess: the Concert”

Spokane Arena

Sept. 16: Jason Aldean

Oct. 1: Doobie Brothers

Nov. 4: Dude Perfect

Jan. 13: Jojo Siwa

April 16: Eric Church

April 30: The Weeknd

Aug. 21: The Backstreet Boys

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to ticketswest.com.